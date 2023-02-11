Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 77.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 121.07 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 77.36% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 121.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.121.07140.8711.5513.4410.7315.253.587.772.6811.84

