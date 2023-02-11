JUST IN
Business Standard

Hitech Corporation standalone net profit declines 77.36% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 14.06% to Rs 121.07 crore

Net profit of Hitech Corporation declined 77.36% to Rs 2.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 14.06% to Rs 121.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 140.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales121.07140.87 -14 OPM %11.5513.44 -PBDT10.7315.25 -30 PBT3.587.77 -54 NP2.6811.84 -77

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

