Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 5696.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.08% to Rs 119.04 croreNet profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 5696.55% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.08% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.0488.78 34 OPM %16.050.73 -PBDT20.660.77 2583 PBT20.430.52 3829 NP16.810.29 5697
