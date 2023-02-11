Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 5696.55% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 34.08% to Rs 119.04 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 5696.55% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.08% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales119.0488.78 34 OPM %16.050.73 -PBDT20.660.77 2583 PBT20.430.52 3829 NP16.810.29 5697

First Published: Sat, February 11 2023. 15:16 IST

