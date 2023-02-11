Cochin Minerals & Rutile standalone net profit rises 5696.55% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.08% to Rs 119.04 crore

Net profit of Cochin Minerals & Rutile rose 5696.55% to Rs 16.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.08% to Rs 119.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.119.0488.7816.050.7320.660.7720.430.5216.810.29

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)