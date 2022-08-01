HDFC, SBI, Cipla, DLF, Bank of Baroda in focus

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), State Bank of India (SBI): HDFC said that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with SBI for acquiring of 97,500 equity shares of HDFC Venture Capital (HVCL). The corporation holds 80.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of HVCL, a subsidiary of the corporation. The SPA is for the acquisition of 97,500 equity shares of HVCL representing 19.50% of its paid-up share equity capital at a per share price of Rs 10, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 9.75 lakh.
Cipla: Cipla's consolidated net profit slipped 4% to Rs 686.40 crore on 2.3% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,375.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Slayback Pharma to obtain exclusive rights in the first-to-file ANDA for the private label version of Lumify in the U.S.
DLF: The realty major's consolidated net profit rose 39.9% to Rs 469.57 crore on a 26.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,441.63 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Bank of Baroda: On standalone basis, Bank of Baroda's net profit surged 79.39% to Rs 2,168.13 crore on 1.02% rise in total income to Rs 20,119.52 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Torrent Pharmaceuticals: On consolidated basis, Torrent Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 7% to Rs 354 crore on 10% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 2,347 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties said that ICRA had upgraded the long-term (LT) rating on the debt instruments of the company and has revised the outlook on the same to 'stable'.
Yes Bank: Yes Bank on Friday (29 July 2022) announced raising equity capital of about $1.1 billion (~ Rs 8,900 crore) from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor potentially acquiring upto a 10% stake in Yes Bank. This will be raised through a combination of ~$640 million (~Rs 5,100 crore) in equity shares and ~$475 million (~Rs 3,800 crore) through equity share warrants.
Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 22.2% to Rs 16.50 crore on 70% jump in net sales to Rs 223.10 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Suven Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at Casper Pharma formulations manufacturing facility situated at GMR Hyderabad SEZ. Casper Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad, India. The inspection was conducted from 25 July through 29 July 2022.
CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 139.56 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 20.29 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. The microfinance lender's total income jumped 23.2% to Rs 760.52 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 617.37 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU