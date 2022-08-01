HDFC, SBI, Cipla, DLF, Bank of Baroda in focus

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), State Bank of India (SBI): HDFC said that it has entered into a share purchase agreement (SPA) with SBI for acquiring of 97,500 equity shares of HDFC Venture Capital (HVCL). The corporation holds 80.50% of the paid-up equity share capital of HVCL, a subsidiary of the corporation. The SPA is for the acquisition of 97,500 equity shares of HVCL representing 19.50% of its paid-up share equity capital at a per share price of Rs 10, aggregating to a total consideration of Rs 9.75 lakh.

Cipla: Cipla's consolidated net profit slipped 4% to Rs 686.40 crore on 2.3% decline in total revenue from operations to Rs 5,375.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories: Dr. Reddy's Laboratories said that it has entered into a licensing agreement with Slayback Pharma to obtain exclusive rights in the first-to-file ANDA for the private label version of Lumify in the U.S.

DLF: The realty major's consolidated net profit rose 39.9% to Rs 469.57 crore on a 26.5% increase in net sales to Rs 1,441.63 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Bank of Baroda: On standalone basis, Bank of Baroda's net profit surged 79.39% to Rs 2,168.13 crore on 1.02% rise in total income to Rs 20,119.52 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals: On consolidated basis, Torrent Pharmaceuticals' net profit rose 7% to Rs 354 crore on 10% increase in net revenue from operations to Rs 2,347 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Godrej Properties: Godrej Properties said that ICRA had upgraded the long-term (LT) rating on the debt instruments of the company and has revised the outlook on the same to 'stable'.

Yes Bank: Yes Bank on Friday (29 July 2022) announced raising equity capital of about $1.1 billion (~ Rs 8,900 crore) from funds affiliated with two global private equity investors - Carlyle and Advent International, with each investor potentially acquiring upto a 10% stake in Yes Bank. This will be raised through a combination of ~$640 million (~Rs 5,100 crore) in equity shares and ~$475 million (~Rs 3,800 crore) through equity share warrants.

Nazara Technologies: Nazara Technologies' consolidated net profit rose 22.2% to Rs 16.50 crore on 70% jump in net sales to Rs 223.10 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Suven Pharma: The US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) completed a pre-approval inspection at Casper Pharma formulations manufacturing facility situated at GMR Hyderabad SEZ. Casper Pharma is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Suven Pharmaceuticals, Hyderabad, India. The inspection was conducted from 25 July through 29 July 2022.

CreditAccess Grameen: CreditAccess Grameen's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 139.56 crore in Q1 FY23 as against Rs 20.29 crore recorded in Q1 FY22. The microfinance lender's total income jumped 23.2% to Rs 760.52 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 617.37 crore reported in the corresponding quarter previous year.

