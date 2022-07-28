Tata Motors, Biocon, Hindustan Aeronautics in focus

Tata Motors: The auto major reported consolidated net loss of Rs 5,006.60 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net loss of Rs 4,450.92 crore in Q1 FY22. Revenue from operations increased 8.3% YoY to Rs 71,935 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2022. EBITDA stood at Rs 5,307 crore in Q1 FY23. EBITDA margin in Q1 FY22 was 7.4%, down 90 bps.

Biocon: On a consolidated basis, Biocon's net profit jumped 71% to Rs 144 crore on 23% increase in revenue to Rs 2217 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): HAL signed a contract worth over US$100 million for supply and manufacture of 88 TPE331-12B engines/kits along with maintenance and support services to power the Hindustan Trainer Aircraft (HTT-40).

Exide Industries: Exide Energy Solutions (EESL), wholly owned subsidiary of Exide Industries has executed the lease cum sale agreement for procuring land parcel admeasuring 80 acres at Hitech, Defence & Aerospace Park, Phase-2, Bengaluru with Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB).

Home First Finance Company India: On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit jumped 46% to Rs 51 crore on 19.4% increase in total income to Rs 169 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Poonawalla Fincorp: The company reported consolidated net profit of Rs 141 crore in Q1 FY23 as against a net profit of Rs 65 crore in Q1 FY22. Net interest income rose to Rs 398 crore in Q1 FY23 from Rs 284 crore in Q1 FY22.

