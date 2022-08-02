ITC, TVS Motor, Eicher Motors, Pfizer in focus

ITC: ITC's consolidated net profit rose 38.4% to Rs 4169 crore on 41% jump in gross revenue to Rs 18164 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

TVS Motor Company: TVS Motor Company registered a growth of 13% in July 2022 with sales of 314,639 units as against 278,855 units in the month of July 2021.

Eicher Motors: The company sold 5,982 units in the commercial vehicle segment in July 2022, up 40.1% compared to 4,271 units sold in same month last year. Eicher Motors' total motorcycles (Royal Enfield) sales soared 26% to 55,555 units in July 2022 as against 44,038 units sold in the same period last year.

Pfizer: Pfizer has received the purchase consideration of Rs 180.48 crore from Mylan and the Company has transferred its Upjohn Business comprising of six brands which included Lyrica, Viagra, Celebrex, Amlogard, Daxid and Dilantin along with related business assets and liabilities to Mylan, effective 1 August 2022.

Bharat Electronics: The board of the state-run company will consider bonus issue of shares on 4 August 2022.

Thyrocare Technologies: Consolidated net profit fell 61% to Rs 22.08 crore on 22% decline in revenue from operations to Rs 127.79 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Escorts Kubota: Revenue from operations was at Rs 2,032.1 crore in quarter ended June 2022, up by 19% as against Rs 1,707.3 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. Consolidated net profit recorded at Rs 140.6 crore in quarter ended June 30, 2022 as against a profit of Rs 178.5 crore in corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

SpiceJet: The low-cost airliner has entered into a full and final settlement with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and has cleared all outstanding principal dues of the airport operator.

