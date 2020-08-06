InterGlobe Aviation to consider raising funds

InterGlobe Aviation said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 10 August 2020 to consider and approve raising of funds through equity, debt and/or any other permitted means.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 5 August 2020. Shares of InterGlobe Aviation fell 1.47% to settle at Rs 969.60 yesterday.

InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo) reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 2,844.29 crore in Q1 June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1,203.14 crore in Q1 June 2019. Total income dropped 88.31% to Rs 1,143.82 crore.

InterGlobe Aviation is a low cost carrier. It had a fleet of 274 aircraft as of 30 June 2020.

