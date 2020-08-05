Firstsource Solutions Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Omaxe Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd and PNC Infratech Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 05 August 2020.

Firstsource Solutions Ltd tumbled 5.02% to Rs 54.85 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.84 lakh shares in the past one month.

Omaxe Ltd lost 4.96% to Rs 71.9. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 76324 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.59 lakh shares in the past one month.

Bliss GVS Pharma Ltd crashed 4.77% to Rs 123.8. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.56 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd dropped 4.66% to Rs 34.8. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.76 lakh shares in the past one month.

PNC Infratech Ltd shed 4.02% to Rs 127.85. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 26191 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12576 shares in the past one month.

