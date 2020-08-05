Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd, Zen Technologies Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd and Atishay Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 05 August 2020.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd lost 8.32% to Rs 95.3 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 19130 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9779 shares in the past one month.

SMS Lifesciences India Ltd crashed 7.37% to Rs 434.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9350 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5113 shares in the past one month.

Zen Technologies Ltd tumbled 5.62% to Rs 64.6. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 68138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 54442 shares in the past one month.

Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd pared 5.00% to Rs 121.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 12954 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4621 shares in the past one month.

Atishay Ltd dropped 4.99% to Rs 47.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 237 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 468 shares in the past one month.

