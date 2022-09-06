International Conveyors spurts as board to mull buyback

International Conveyors jumped 11.41% to Rs 64.45 after the company said its board will consider a proposal for buy back of equity shares on 9 September 2022.

As on 30 June 2022, promoter and promoter group held 66.33% stake in the company.

International Conveyors is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading of conveyor belting, trading of ply conveyor belting, steel cord conveyor belting and fitting and accessories, and generation and sale of power.

The company's consolidated net profit rose 47.3% to Rs 6.98 crore on a 74.3% increase in net sales to Rs 55.88 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)