Sameer Khetarpal joins Jubilant FoodWorks as CEO, MD

The QSR chain operator on Monday (5 September 2022) announced that Sameer Khetarpal has joined the company as chief executive officer (CEO) and managing director (MD).

Shareholders have also approved his appointment in the 27th Annual General Meeting of the company convened on Tuesday, 30 August 2022, the company stated.

Earlier in May 2022, the board had appointed Sameer Khetarpal as chief executive officer and managing director of the company with effect from 5 September 2022 for a period of five years.

Khetarpal has served in numerous senior leadership roles during his 25-year career in sectors like e-commerce and management consulting, and joins Jubilant from Amazon. Prior to Amazon, he served as a Partner at McKinsey and Company, where he served several hi-tech clients on topics related to business building and transformation, and was instrumental in building data driven service lines used by several Fortune 500 companies. Khetarpal has previously worked with GE Capital and Hindustan Unilever.

Jubilant Foodworks (JFL) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia group. Incorporated in 1995, JFL holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Nepal. In India, JFL has a strong and extensive network of 1,625 Domino's restaurants across 349 cities.

The company's standalone net profit soared 61.41% to Rs 100.96 crore on 41.1% surge in revenue from operations to Rs 1,240.27 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.

Shares of Jubilant Foodworks were up 2.61% to Rs 614.40 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)