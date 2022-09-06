Palm Jewels Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Jindal Photo Ltd, Sakthi Sugars Ltd, Rossell India Ltd and Ugar Sugar Works Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 September 2022.

Palm Jewels Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 19.5 at 06-Sep-2022 EOD IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 94391 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9841 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Photo Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 341.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67452 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11505 shares in the past one month.

Sakthi Sugars Ltd surged 19.87% to Rs 28.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 9.55 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Rossell India Ltd gained 12.61% to Rs 305.45. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 56139 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21176 shares in the past one month.

Ugar Sugar Works Ltd advanced 12.28% to Rs 64.9. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 50819 shares in the past one month.

