Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd surged 9.28% to Rs 52.4 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 49.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 10.49 lakh shares in the past one month.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd spiked 8.44% to Rs 2060.75. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 93039 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20299 shares in the past one month.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd soared 7.99% to Rs 435.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88585 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11197 shares in the past one month.

Surya Roshni Ltd advanced 7.98% to Rs 512. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 22138 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40933 shares in the past one month.

Esab India Ltd spurt 7.42% to Rs 3575. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1547 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 471 shares in the past one month.

