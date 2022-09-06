Veranda Learning Solutions board to mull fund raising

-
ALSO READ
Agenda for board meeting of Veranda Learning Solutions
TCS, Tata Motors, Veranda Learning Solutions in focus
Veranda Learning gallops on listing
Veranda Learning Solutions acquires T.I.M.E. for Rs 287 cr, hits record high
Bank of India, Lemon Tree Hotels, Veranda Learning Solutions in focus
-
Veranda Learning Solutions said its board will consider the proposal of raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares or bonds or debentures on Wednesday, 14 September 2022.The fund raising will be done through preferential issue on a private placement basis, rights issue or any other methods or combination thereof, subject to approval from the shareholders in the extra ordinary general meeting to be held on 6 October 2022 and approvals from the other regulatory authorities, as may be required.
Veranda Learning Solutions is engaged in the business of offering diversified and integrated learning solutions in online, offline hybrid and offline blended formats to students, aspirants, and graduates, professionals and corporate employees enrolled with its courses through multitude of career-defining competitive exams, professional courses, exam-oriented courses, short term upskilling and reskilling courses.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.07 crore in Q1 FY23 as compared to a net loss of Rs 5.14 crore posted in Q1 FY22. Net sales jumped 478.9% to Rs 28.19 crore in Q1 FY23 over Q1 FY22.
Shares of Veranda Learning Solutions fell 1% to Rs 333.05 on BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU