Intimation for opening of Three operational Retail Store of V2 Retail

BSE announced that the company has launched three operational retail stores at the address mentioned below: a) Plot bearing Chalta No. 72 of PT Sheet no. 19 Located in city of Pandi, Taluka and Sub- district of Tiswadi, North Goa District - 403001, Goa. b) Govind Automobiles Station Road, Firozabad opp.

ICICI Bank, Firozabad-283203 Uttar Pradesh. c) Khata No. 2/50/A, 2/50/B, Plot No. 1 636/2247, Toji No. 6, Thana Road, in front of I India Mart, Dumka, Jharkhand-814101. Of which, presently 72 retail stores are operational.

