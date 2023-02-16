Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 56.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 122.44 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 56.06% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 122.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.122.44112.753.723.843.454.283.183.941.743.96

