Intrasoft Technologies consolidated net profit declines 56.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 8.59% to Rs 122.44 crore

Net profit of Intrasoft Technologies declined 56.06% to Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.96 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.59% to Rs 122.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 112.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales122.44112.75 9 OPM %3.723.84 -PBDT3.454.28 -19 PBT3.183.94 -19 NP1.743.96 -56

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:36 IST

