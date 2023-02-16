Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Indices pare some losses; broader markets turn positive
RVNL, Suryoday Bank, India Pesticides in focus
Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 84.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 84.21% in the September 2022 quarter
Kwality Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 54.50% in the December 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 36.27% to Rs 56.20 croreNet profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 55.26% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.27% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.2088.19 -36 OPM %26.8727.81 -PBDT13.5024.87 -46 PBT9.9521.67 -54 NP7.1015.87 -55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU