Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.27% to Rs 56.20 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 55.26% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.27% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales56.2088.19 -36 OPM %26.8727.81 -PBDT13.5024.87 -46 PBT9.9521.67 -54 NP7.1015.87 -55

First Published: Thu, February 16 2023. 07:35 IST

