Kwality Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 55.26% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.27% to Rs 56.20 crore

Net profit of Kwality Pharmaceuticals declined 55.26% to Rs 7.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 15.87 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.27% to Rs 56.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 88.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.56.2088.1926.8727.8113.5024.879.9521.677.1015.87

