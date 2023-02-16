York Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 7.88 crore

Net profit of York Exports rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.7.886.337.7411.530.580.480.400.260.400.25

