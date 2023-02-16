York Exports consolidated net profit rises 60.00% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales rise 24.49% to Rs 7.88 croreNet profit of York Exports rose 60.00% to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 24.49% to Rs 7.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 6.33 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales7.886.33 24 OPM %7.7411.53 -PBDT0.580.48 21 PBT0.400.26 54 NP0.400.25 60
