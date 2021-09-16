Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

TPL Plastech Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Ami Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2021.

TPL Plastech Ltd, Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd, Easy Trip Planners Ltd and Ami Organics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 September 2021.

Inventure Growth & Securities Ltd soared 18.84% to Rs 3.47 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 29.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.96 lakh shares in the past one month.

TPL Plastech Ltd spiked 16.12% to Rs 196.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 36570 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6230 shares in the past one month.

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries Ltd surged 11.35% to Rs 177.55. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 67115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14694 shares in the past one month.

Easy Trip Planners Ltd spurt 11.12% to Rs 603.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3.88 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.02 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ami Organics Ltd advanced 11.01% to Rs 1244.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)