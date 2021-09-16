Volumes soar at IIFL Finance Ltd counter

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 123.26 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 338.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36371 shares

Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Syngene International Ltd, Lupin Ltd, L&T Technology Services Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 16 September 2021.

IIFL Finance Ltd clocked volume of 123.26 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 338.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 36371 shares. The stock lost 2.91% to Rs.300.00. Volumes stood at 71882 shares in the last session.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd registered volume of 16.39 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 132.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12347 shares. The stock rose 0.64% to Rs.718.45. Volumes stood at 22652 shares in the last session.

Syngene International Ltd clocked volume of 18.26 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 25.75 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 70916 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.661.75. Volumes stood at 1.15 lakh shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd registered volume of 13.41 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 20.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 64843 shares. The stock slipped 1.06% to Rs.979.35. Volumes stood at 25267 shares in the last session.

L&T Technology Services Ltd recorded volume of 4.16 lakh shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 19.2 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21669 shares. The stock lost 0.67% to Rs.4,542.75. Volumes stood at 14634 shares in the last session.

