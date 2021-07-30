TPL Plastech Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
-
Rane Engine Valve Ltd, Shanthi Gears Ltd, Maximus International Ltd and Salona Cotspin Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 30 July 2021.
TPL Plastech Ltd soared 16.61% to Rs 351.4 at 12:05 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 61718 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11463 shares in the past one month.
Rane Engine Valve Ltd surged 12.90% to Rs 367.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19642 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5355 shares in the past one month.
Shanthi Gears Ltd spiked 11.78% to Rs 194.05. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 20023 shares in the past one month.
Maximus International Ltd spurt 11.33% to Rs 109.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22033 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2977 shares in the past one month.
Salona Cotspin Ltd gained 11.15% to Rs 226.7. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8067 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6091 shares in the past one month.
