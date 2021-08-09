Easy Trip Planners introduces special travel carnival initiative

Easy Trip Planners is introducing a special travel carnival initiative to enable the travel industry to bounce back from the effects of the pandemic.
With the easing of travel restrictions, drop in cases and reopening of domestic and international borders, EaseMyTrip has introduced this initiative to boost travel confidence and cater to the pent-up demand for travel.
As a part of this initiative, EaseMyTrip has collaborated with leading banks and payment wallets including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, Payzapp and Mobikwik, through which travellers can save up to Rs.10,000.
As an additional incentive, EaseMyTrip has partnered with hospitality chains including Trident Hotels, Lords Hotels, Sterling Holidays and Justa Hotels, and also leading brands such as Beardo, Bewakoof.com, Medibuddy, Licious and Wakefit, to provide additional discounts for customers. The travel carnival offer is available to all EaseMyTrip users, and is valid till 22 August 2021.
