Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.20% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 17.40% to Rs 265.25 crore

Net profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 29.20% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 265.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 321.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.265.25321.1111.707.2232.3827.5725.5322.0117.7013.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)