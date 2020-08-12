Ion Exchange (India) consolidated net profit rises 29.20% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 17.40% to Rs 265.25 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 29.20% to Rs 17.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 13.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 17.40% to Rs 265.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 321.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales265.25321.11 -17 OPM %11.707.22 -PBDT32.3827.57 17 PBT25.5322.01 16 NP17.7013.70 29
