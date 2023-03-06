Ipca Laboratories Ltd down for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 797.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 18.06% in last one year as compared to a 12% rally in NIFTY and a 5.69% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 797.7, down 0.41% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.98% on the day, quoting at 17766.4. The Sensex is at 60430.86, up 1.04%.Ipca Laboratories Ltd has lost around 7.31% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.94% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11781.8, up 0.43% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.51 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 3.94 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 802.95, up 0.02% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd tumbled 18.06% in last one year as compared to a 12% rally in NIFTY and a 5.69% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 37.46 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)