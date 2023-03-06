TVS Motor Company Ltd up for third straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1098.8, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 107.28% in last one year as compared to a 11.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 36.15% spurt in the Nifty Bank index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1098.8, up 2.66% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.96% on the day, quoting at 17762.85. The Sensex is at 60387.98, up 0.97%. TVS Motor Company Ltd has risen around 4.58% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.41% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12787.05, up 0.94% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.77 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 13.59 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1100.85, up 2.46% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 37.56 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

