Adani Green Energy Ltd spurts 4.99%, gains for fifth straight session

Adani Green Energy Ltd is quoting at Rs 589.8, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 67.3% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% drop in NIFTY and a 6.09% drop in the Nifty Auto.

Adani Green Energy Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 589.8, up 4.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. Adani Green Energy Ltd has dropped around 30.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Adani Green Energy Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 1.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22268.75, up 2.08% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53420 shares today, compared to the daily average of 35.36 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)