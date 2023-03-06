Jindal Stainless Ltd gains for fifth session

Jindal Stainless Ltd is quoting at Rs 296.75, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.18% in last one year as compared to a 11.97% slide in NIFTY and a 7.08% slide in the Nifty Media.

Jindal Stainless Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 296.75, up 6.15% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.95% on the day, quoting at 17762.15. The Sensex is at 60396.61, up 0.98%. Jindal Stainless Ltd has gained around 14.8% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Jindal Stainless Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 5667.9, up 0.59% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.64 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.85 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 9.82 based on TTM earnings ending December 22.

