IRB Infra unit completes concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT project

Thane Ghodbunder Toll Road, a wholly-owned subsidiary of IRB Infra, has successfully completed concession period of Thane Ghodbunder BOT project on 23 February 2021 and handed over the project to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation.This project special purpose vehicle (SPV) has contributed appoximately 1% of consolidated total income of IRB Infrastructure Developers as on 31 December 2020.
IRB Infra's consolidated net profit fell 56.5% to Rs 69.48 crore on 11.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,547.16 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
Shares of IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 0.57% to Rs 106.50 on BSE. IRB Infrastructure Developers is India's largest private toll roads and highways infrastructure developer, with an asset base of over Rs 51,000 crore across the parent company and two InvITs.
