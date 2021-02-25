Volumes jump at Shilpa Medicare Ltd counter

Shilpa Medicare Ltd saw volume of 5.1 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 12.25 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 41660 shares

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd, Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd, CRISIL Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 25 February 2021.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd witnessed volume of 176.17 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 5.47 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 32.21 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.26% to Rs.46.55. Volumes stood at 118.97 lakh shares in the last session.

TCNS Clothing Co. Ltd witnessed volume of 1.05 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 22500 shares. The stock increased 0.52% to Rs.495.00. Volumes stood at 12792 shares in the last session.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 6.37 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.4 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.45 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.31% to Rs.2,714.70. Volumes stood at 5.35 lakh shares in the last session.

CRISIL Ltd clocked volume of 11782 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 4.15 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2836 shares. The stock gained 0.78% to Rs.1,965.00. Volumes stood at 3397 shares in the last session.

