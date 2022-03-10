IRB Infrastructure Developers receives favourable judgment from Delhi HC

IRB Infrastructure Developers announced that a petition filed by NHAI challenging the Arbitral Award has been dismissed by the Honorable Delhi High Court and the Arbitral Award has been upheld.

IRBGT is in the process of taking necessary steps for enforcement of the Arbitral Award. The Award amount is as follows:

Termination payment on NHAI default - Rs 370.17 crore Amount already received against the bank guarantee - Rs 248.50 crore Balance receivable - Rs 121.67 crore

