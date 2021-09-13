Goldiam Intl soars after board approves Rs 45-cr share buyback

Goldiam International jumped 10.68% to Rs 1019.55 after the company's board approved a proposal to buyback equity shares worth upto Rs 45.60 crore.
Goldiam International announced that its board has approved share buyback of up to Rs 45.60 crore at Rs 1,200 per share.
The buyback price is at 30.26% premium to the scrip's closing price of Rs 921.20 per share recorded on Thursday (9 September 2021).
Members of the promoter and promoter group of the company have indicated their intention to participate in the proposed buyback, the company said.
"The proposed Buyback is subject to approval of shareholders by means of a special resolution through a postal ballot. The public announcement setting out the process, timelines and other requisite details will be released in due course in accordance with the Buyback Regulations," it added.
The promoter & promoter group held 66.267% stake in the company as on 10 September 2021.
Goldiam International is an exporter of diamond jewellery. The company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 23.63 crore in Q1 FY22 from Rs 2.16 crore in Q1 FY21. Net sales increased to Rs 150.90 crore in the first quarter from Rs 32.86 crore reported in the same period last year.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU