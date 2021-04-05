IRCTC slips on temporary suspension of Tejas Express

IRCTC fell 3.15% to Rs 1696.85 after the company announced temporary suspension of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express for one month.
In a BSE filing made on Saturday (3 April 2021), IRCTC said that due to rising of corona cases in Maharashtra and Gujarat, services of Ahmedabad-Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express is being temporarily suspended for a period of one month with effect from 2 April 2021.
"The situation will be monitored continuously and decision to operate the train will be taken accordingly, it added.
IRCTC, a Mini Ratna public sector enterprise under the administrative control of Ministry of Railways, is the sole entity authorized by Indian Railways (IR) to provide catering services to railways, online railway tickets and packaged drinking water at railway stations and trains in India.
IRCTC's standalone net profit tanked 62.1% to Rs 78.09 crore on 68.7% fall in net sales to Rs 224.37 crore in Q3 December 2020 over Q3 December 2019.
