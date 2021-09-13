Volumes spurt at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 47.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares

SIS Ltd, FDC Ltd, RHI Magnesita India Ltd, Finolex Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 13 September 2021.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd notched up volume of 47.44 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 28.68 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.65 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.25% to Rs.411.45. Volumes stood at 1.64 lakh shares in the last session.

SIS Ltd notched up volume of 9.66 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 8.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.15 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.86% to Rs.487.75. Volumes stood at 69482 shares in the last session.

FDC Ltd saw volume of 9.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.17 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.31 lakh shares. The stock increased 7.22% to Rs.370.65. Volumes stood at 92141 shares in the last session.

RHI Magnesita India Ltd clocked volume of 3.21 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.95 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 64791 shares. The stock gained 4.78% to Rs.386.80. Volumes stood at 64565 shares in the last session.

Finolex Industries Ltd saw volume of 26.73 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.2 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.37 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.93% to Rs.181.35. Volumes stood at 7.38 lakh shares in the last session.

