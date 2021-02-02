HDFC Bank's IT infrastructure to be audited by RBI appointed IT firm

HDFC Bank announced that with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the Bank over the past 2 years, including the recent outages in the Bankfs internet banking and payment system on 21 November 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external professional IT firm for carrying out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of the Bank under Section 30 (1]B) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (gthe Acth), at the cost of the Bank under Section 30 (1]C) of the Act.

The Bank shall accordingly extend its cooperation to the external professional IT firm so appointed by RBI for conducting the special IT audit as above.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)