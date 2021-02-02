HDFC Bank's IT infrastructure to be audited by RBI appointed IT firm

-
ALSO READ
HDFC Bank slips after RBI asks bank to halt digital launches, sourcing new credit cards
Select financial stocks in demand after RBI Internal Working Group's suggestion
RBL Bank, ICICI Prudential Life announce bancassurance partnership
Sensex, Nifty extend gains for 7th day
HDFC Bank gains after reporting double-digit growth in deposits and advances in Q3
-
HDFC Bank announced that with regard to certain incidents of outages in the internet banking/ mobile banking/ payment utilities of the Bank over the past 2 years, including the recent outages in the Bankfs internet banking and payment system on 21 November 2020 due to a power failure in the primary data centre, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has appointed an external professional IT firm for carrying out a special audit of the entire IT infrastructure of the Bank under Section 30 (1]B) of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 (gthe Acth), at the cost of the Bank under Section 30 (1]C) of the Act.
The Bank shall accordingly extend its cooperation to the external professional IT firm so appointed by RBI for conducting the special IT audit as above.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU