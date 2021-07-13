ISGEC secures order from Hitachi Zosen Inova, Switzerland

-
For 2 Nos. Waste to Energy boilersISGEC Boiler Manufacturing & Piping division has recently secured a prestigious order for 2 Nos. Waste to Energy boilers (Pressure & Non-Pressure Parts) from Hitachi Zosen Inova, Switzerland for the Slough Multifuel Project in Slough, Berkshire, UK. Each of these boilers will have a capacity of 660 TPD.
This is the second order that ISGEC has received from Hitachi Zosen Inova. The boilers will be manufactured to EN standards. The broad scope of the order includes detailed engineering, manufacturing, and supply through the Mundra port on FAS basis.
Waste to Energy is a sustainable technology with huge potential and ISGEC is actively playing a constructive role in not just promoting it but actually executing it on the ground.
