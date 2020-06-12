ISMT Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2020.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd, Asian Granito India Ltd, JTEKT India Ltd and Ind Bank Housing Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 12 June 2020.

ISMT Ltd spiked 19.80% to Rs 4.78 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.02 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 38483 shares in the past one month.

Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd soared 14.08% to Rs 177.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3648 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 729 shares in the past one month.

Asian Granito India Ltd surged 11.08% to Rs 159.35. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 22847 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 45151 shares in the past one month.

JTEKT India Ltd advanced 10.82% to Rs 72.2. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40268 shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd rose 10.00% to Rs 23.88. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 12597 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3346 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)