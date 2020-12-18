IT shares in demand on Accenture's strong performance

-
ALSO READ
IT stocks jump after Accenture delivers impressive Q3 numbers
Information Technology stocks slip
HCL Technologies recognized as Leader for Data Center Outsourcing and Hybrid Infrastructure Managed Services
Mindtree Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group
Indices witness lackluster trade; Nifty above 11,550 mark
-
Shares of IT companies were in demand after IT major Accenture Plc reported strong first-quarter results and raised business outlook for fiscal 2021.The Nifty IT index traded 1.68% higher at 23,276.65. The index hit an all-time high of 23,408 in intraday today.
Infosys (up 2.48%), HCL Technologies (up 2.19%), Wipro (up 1.84%), TCS (up 1.73%), Coforge (up 1.69%), Larsen & Toubro Infotech (up 1.67%), Mphasis (up 1.51%) and Mindtree (up 0.59%) and Tech Mahindra (up 0.48%) advanced.
Accenture reported financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, ended 30 November 2020, with revenues of $11.8 billion, an increase of 4% in U.S. dollars and 2% in local currency over the same period last year. Revenue growth for the quarter was reduced approximately 2 percentage points by a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.
GAAP diluted earnings per share were $2.32, an 11% increase from $2.09 for the first quarter last year, including gains on an investment of $0.15 and $0.08, respectively. On an adjusted basis, EPS of $2.17 increased 8% from $2.01 for the first quarter last year.
Operating income was $1.89 billion, a 7% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 16.1%, an expansion of 50 basis points.
The company expects revenues for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 to be in the range of $11.55 billion to $11.95 billion, 1% to 4% growth in local currency, reflecting the company's assumption of a positive 3% foreign-exchange impact compared with the second quarter of fiscal 2020. For fiscal 2021, the company expects revenue growth to be in the range of 4% to 6% in local currency, compared with 2% to 5% previously, including a reduction of approximately 1 percentage point from a decline in revenues from reimbursable travel costs.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU