Volumes spurt at AU Small Finance Bank Ltd counter

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd registered volume of 161.51 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 629.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 25657 shares. The stock slipped 4.14% to Rs.904.70. Volumes stood at 39983 shares in the last session.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 209.32 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 40.16 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.21 lakh shares. The stock lost 3.12% to Rs.41.95. Volumes stood at 2.68 lakh shares in the last session.

Asian Paints Ltd registered volume of 4.86 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 8.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 57264 shares. The stock rose 0.43% to Rs.2,585.00. Volumes stood at 42203 shares in the last session.

Pidilite Industries Ltd notched up volume of 1.91 lakh shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 7.08 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27014 shares. The stock rose 3.80% to Rs.1,691.00. Volumes stood at 27274 shares in the last session.

India Tourism Development Corporation Ltd clocked volume of 52118 shares by 10:48 IST on BSE, a 3.67 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 14186 shares. The stock gained 2.87% to Rs.299.25. Volumes stood at 21767 shares in the last session.

