IT stocks rise on weak rupee

Shares of eight IT companies rose 0.64% to 2.31% at 15:11 IST on the NSE as the rupee weakened against the dollar.
Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 Index was up by 46.20 points, or 0.39% to 11,916.85 and the Nifty IT index was up by 253.80 points or 1.58% to 16,363.65.
Tata Consultancy Services (up 2.31%), Tech Mahindra (up 2.29%), Infosys (up 1.99%), NIIT Technologies (up 1.07%), HCL Technologies (up 0.96%), Wipro (up 0.68%), MindTree (up 0.68%) and Oracle Financial Services Software (up 0.64%), advanced.
A weak rupee boosts revenue of IT firms in rupee terms as the sector derives a lion's share of revenue from exports.
In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.55, compared with closing of 69.46 during the previous trading session.
