Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2019.

Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 54.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.122.65. Volumes stood at 6.2 lakh shares in the last session.

registered volume of 72.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.88 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.24% to Rs.50.35. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34033 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.259.35. Volumes stood at 12289 shares in the last session.

witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54668 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.186.60. Volumes stood at 19424 shares in the last session.

registered volume of 25.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.249.10. Volumes stood at 5.04 lakh shares in the last session.

