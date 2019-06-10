JUST IN
Barometers trade with decent gains
Volumes spurt at Fortis Healthcare Ltd counter

Fortis Healthcare Ltd registered volume of 54.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.45 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.27 lakh shares

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd, CCL Products (India) Ltd, Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd, Torrent Power Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 10 June 2019.

Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd registered volume of 72.22 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.31 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.88 lakh shares. The stock slipped 15.24% to Rs.50.35. Volumes stood at 5.31 lakh shares in the last session.

CCL Products (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 2.14 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 34033 shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.259.35. Volumes stood at 12289 shares in the last session.

Tamil Nadu Newsprint & Papers Ltd witnessed volume of 2.37 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.33 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 54668 shares. The stock dropped 1.66% to Rs.186.60. Volumes stood at 19424 shares in the last session.

Torrent Power Ltd registered volume of 25.68 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.11 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.83% to Rs.249.10. Volumes stood at 5.04 lakh shares in the last session.

First Published: Mon, June 10 2019. 14:30 IST

