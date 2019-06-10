Windsor Machines Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Adlabs Entertainment Ltd, Radaan Mediaworks (I) Ltd, and are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 10 June 2019.

tumbled 19.97% to Rs 49.9 at 14:18 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 77865 shares in the past one month.

lost 19.31% to Rs 5.85. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31049 shares in the past one month.

crashed 17.51% to Rs 2.12. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2000 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6566 shares in the past one month.

corrected 12.58% to Rs 66. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43864 shares in the past one month.

dropped 11.93% to Rs 48. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3356 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 814 shares in the past one month.

