IT stocks slide on H-1B visa concerns

Eight IT stocks lost 0.05% to 2.48% at 10:48 IST on BSE on reports that the is mulling a cap on for Indians.

(down 2.48%), (down 1.69%), (down 1.07%), (down 0.97%), (down 0.35%), (down 0.27%), (down 0.22%) and (down 0.05%), edged lower. Meanwhile, (up 0.14%) and (up 0.08%), edged higher.

Meanwhile, the S&P was up 162.92 points or 0.42% at 39,275.66. The was currently down 0.52%, underperforming the Sensex.

Media reported that the has told it is considering caps on H-1B work visas for nations that force foreign to store data locally. The is a non-immigrant visa that allows US to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise.

The move could have an adverse impact on Indian IT in the US. US is the biggest outsourcing market for Indian IT firms.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 69.6325, compared with its close of 69.6850 during the previous trading session.

A firm rupee adversely affects operating profit margin of IT firms as the sector derives a lion's share of revenue from exports.

