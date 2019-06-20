HDFC gains on signing agreements to buy Apollo Munich

HDFC was up 0.17% to Rs 2,182.05 at 09:29 IST on the BSE after the company announced that it would acquire 51.2% stake in Company.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 19 June 2019.

Meanwhile, the S&P was down by 135.69 points, or 0.35% to 38,977.05.

On the BSE, 6340 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 57,000 shares in the past two weeks. The stock had hit a high of Rs 2,184.55 and a low of Rs 2,166.75 so far during the day. It hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,234 on 4 June 2019 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,646.00 on 23 October 2018.

HDFC announced that the company would acquire 51.2% stake in Company from and The total consideration of acquiring 18.39 crore (51.2% stake) equity shares of Company is Rs 1346.84 crore. Apollo Munich is licensed as a general insurer and specializes in the health insurance business in

HDFC further announced that its board has granted it's no objection to the proposed merger of with HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company, a subsidiary of the corporation, subject to regulatory approvals. The time period for the proposed acquisition and the proposed merger is four months and nine months, respectively.

HDFC's net profit rose 26.8% % to Rs 2861.58 crore on a 24.3% rise in total income to Rs 11586.58 crore in Q4 March 2019 over Q4 March 2018.

HDFC is India's leading and a well

