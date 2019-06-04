IT stocks correct on profit booking

Shares of eight IT were down by 0.36% to 2.67% at 12:09 IST on BSE amid profit booking after five-day rising streak.

(down 1.91%), (down 1.05%), (down 2.09%), (down 0.56%), (down 0.36%), (down 1.14%), (down 2.67%) and (down 0.69%) declined.

rose 1.24% to 294.90 after the company fixed 21 June 2019, as the record date for the proposed buyback of shares. plans to buyback up to 32.30 crore fully paid-up equity shares of 2 each, representing up to 5.35% of the total paid-up equity share capital of the company, at a price of 325 per share, for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 10500 crore. The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 3 June 2019.

The S&P was down 167.97 points or 0.42% at 40,099.65. The S&P was down 1.19% to 15,785, underperforming the Sensex.

The jumped 5.71% in past five trading sessions to 15,975.31 on 3 June 2019, from its recent low of 15,111.84 on 27 May 2019.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)