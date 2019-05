IT stocks under pressure; TCS, Infy down up to 2 pc

IT stocks came under pressure led by losses in and in early trade Monday, even as the broader market witnessed heavy buying after exit poll results suggested another term for the ruling NDA government.

IT index was the only one trading in the red. All other sectoral indices were in the green.

Besides, heavyweight IT stocks like and were trading in the negative territory.

fell to Rs 706.85, down 2.34 per cent over its previous close of Rs 723.80 in early hours Monday.

Similar movement was seen on the counter as well, where the stock opened at Rs 2,126.00, then fell to a low of Rs 2,050.25, down 2.19 per cent over its last close.

The S&P BSE IT index was trading at 15,340.01, down by 69.11 points or 0.45 per cent.

Some of the other IT stocks that were trading in the red include (down 1.37 per cent), (down 0.98 per cent), (down 2.40 per cent), (down 0.08 per cent), (down 0.64 per cent) and (down 0.25 per cent).

The decline in the IT counter assumes significance as the broader market witnessed heavy buying in morning hours.

The BSE-benchmark Sensex skyrocketed over 900 points, while the broader NSE Nifty jumped over 200 points in morning trade.

Market analysts said the rising rupee is expected to add pressure to IT stocks as most of these depend heavily on exports.

The rupee appreciated 79 paise to 69.44 against the US dollar in opening trade Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)