ITC Ltd spurts 1.83%, gains for fifth straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 261.25, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 55.27% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% jump in NIFTY and a 38.3% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

ITC Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 261.25, up 1.83% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 18540.75. The Sensex is at 61942.75, up 1.04%. ITC Ltd has gained around 11.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41377.2, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 389.66 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 292.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 23.09 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

