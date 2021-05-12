ITD Cementation climbs after Rs 950-cr order win

ITD Cementation India rose 3.02% to Rs 81.90 after the company bagged orders worth Rs 950 crore.

The company has received letter of award (LoA) for provision of infrastructure works consisting of roads & bridges, drains, water supply, sewerage, slope protection, waste management, power system including water and sewage treatment plants including operation and maintenance of selected facilities during operation and maintenance (O&M) period(s) from Government of India. The order is valued at Rs 898 crore.

It also received an LoA for piling and ground improvement work at Paradip from Technip. The order is worth Rs 52 crore.

ITD Cementation India is a construction company and is one of the leading companies with an established presence in marine structures, mass rapid transit systems, airports, hydro-electric power, tunnels, dams & irrigation, highways, bridges & flyovers, industrial buildings and structures, foundation & specialist engineering.

The company reported 191.92 jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 29.98 crore on a 11.92% rise in net sales to Rs 791.69 crore in Q3 FY21 over Q3 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)