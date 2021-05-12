Federal Bank Ltd spurts 1.96%, rises for third straight session

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 83.4, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.28% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% gain in NIFTY and a 66.14% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

Federal Bank Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 83.4, up 1.96% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 14754.5. The Sensex is at 48804.34, down 0.73%. Federal Bank Ltd has added around 8.31% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 32872.2, down 0.76% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 261.65 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 262.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 83.7, up 1.89% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 93.28% in last one year as compared to a 57.24% gain in NIFTY and a 66.14% gain in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 11.55 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

