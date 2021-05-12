Energy shares ease

Energy stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Energy index falling 47.4 points or 0.75% at 6286.4 at 13:49 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Energy index, Hindustan Oil Exploration Company Ltd (down 2.27%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 1.61%),Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 1%),Reliance Industries Ltd (down 0.93%),Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 0.85%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Gujarat Gas Ltd (down 0.65%), Aegis Logistics Ltd (down 0.59%), Selan Explorations Technology Ltd (down 0.46%), Confidence Petroleum India Ltd (down 0.41%), and Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd (down 0.2%).

On the other hand, Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd (up 9.99%), Castrol India Ltd (up 2.53%), and Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd (up 2.53%) moved up.

At 13:49 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 401.91 or 0.82% at 48759.9.

The Nifty 50 index was down 108.6 points or 0.73% at 14742.15.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 8.47 points or 0.04% at 22614.64.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 11.81 points or 0.16% at 7189.97.

On BSE,1654 shares were trading in green, 1286 were trading in red and 190 were unchanged.

