ITD Cementation completes tunnelling work for Kolkata Metro East West Metro project

ITD Cementation India announced the successful completion of entire tunnel boring machine (TBM) tunnelling work by ITD - ITD Cem JV (of which the Company is a JV partner) in Kolkata Metro East West Corridor with the breakthrough of TBM "Urvi" at Bowbazar, Kolkata.

This project is being executed for Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation, under the Ministry of Railways and has been completed efficiently in spite of challenging stretch of century old buildings and COVID scenario.

With the breakthrough, entire TBM tunnelling for East West Metro project has been complete.

