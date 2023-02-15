Real Estate shares gain

Real Estate stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index rising 29.9 points or 0.93% at 3238.69 at 09:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 4.65%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 3.84%),Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.68%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 1.05%),DLF Ltd (up 0.66%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.6%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.58%), Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.52%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.19%).

On the other hand, Macrotech Developers Ltd (down 0.23%), moved lower.

At 09:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 235.86 or 0.39% at 60796.4.

The Nifty 50 index was down 68.45 points or 0.38% at 17861.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 48.96 points or 0.18% at 27810.34.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 22.12 points or 0.25% at 8791.51.

On BSE,1461 shares were trading in green, 1302 were trading in red and 126 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)